Christian pastor appeals for help in India money case

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. — Supporters of a pastor from Tennessee say he’s being persecuted in India over his Christian beliefs.

American Center for Law and Justice Attorney Cece Heil tells reporters that Bryan Nerren is accused of lacking customs paperwork to clear money he was carrying to pay for a religious conference.

She says Nerren, who leads the International House of Prayer Ministries in Shelbyville, was arrested last month in Bagdogra, India.

She says he’s since posted bail, but the money and his passport were confiscated. Nerren says he was “interrogated” for hours, and he can’t leave before a court date set for December.

The Tennessean reports Heil and Nerren’s wife are reaching out to Tennessee’s senators for help.

The Associated Press

