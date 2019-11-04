Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Censorship or caution? Culture war burns in Brazil
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 9:23 am EST
Members of the Brazilian theater group Clowns of Shakespeare get ready for a performance in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The troupe's play titled “Abrazo,” or Hug, is among the growing list of shows, plays, conferences and other artistic projects that have been abruptly canceled in Brazil since the nation's President Jair Bolsonaro took office Jan. 1, after the troupe talked politics with the audience during the show’s debut. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
RIO DE JANEIRO — Artists say a growing list of shows, plays, conferences and other projects have been abruptly cancelled since President Jair Bolsonaro took office Jan. 1, vowing to fight “cultural Marxism” from school benches to movie theatres and museums.
Newspaper columnists, the president of Brazil’s bar association and celebrated artists say they fear Bolsonaro’s cultural conservatism may lead to routine censorship and public money drying up for progressive artistic projects.
But Bolsonaro bristles at the accusations of censorship. He says that while his government doesn’t plan to finance projects at odds with traditional values, they can still be privately financed.
In his words, “With public money we won’t see certain types of works. That’s not censorship. That’s preserving Christian values, treating your youth with respect, recognizing families.”