Loading articles...

California couple, son run over on Halloween die of injuries

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A Southern California couple and their 3-year-old son have died of injuries after being run over by an SUV on Halloween night.

A Long Beach Police Department statement says the boy’s mother, 32-year-old Raihan Awaida, died Sunday evening.

The father, 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, died earlier after being taken to a hospital Thursday night.

Police say they were notified Saturday that the boy had also died. Police do not identify juveniles, but a GoFundMe page says the boy’s name was Omar.

The family was struck when an SUV drove onto a sidewalk.

Police say 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. It’s not clear if he has an attorney. The jail website shows he was released on bond.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
Collision SB DVP approaching Lawrence - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:09 AM
Strong wind out of the south but at least it’s mild for #Toronto GTA today (Nov4) If you can, rake some leaves 🍁 🍂…
Latest Weather
Read more