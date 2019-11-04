Loading articles...

California cannabis group wants tighter vaping-safety rules

LOS ANGELES — An alliance of major legal marijuana businesses in California is urging the state to adopt tougher safety rules for ingredients and devices used in vaping.

Recommendations from the industry group — Legal Cannabis for Consumer Safety — follow a national outbreak of mysterious and sometimes fatal lung illnesses apparently linked to vaping. Most cases have involved products that contain the marijuana compound THC, typically obtained from illegal sources.

In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the group says it’s eager to heighten the safety of cannabis vaping while seeing more funds devoted to closing illegal pot shops.

Among its proposals, the group says regulations should expressly ban the use of additives, cutting agents and artificial flavouring known to be harmful in cannabis vaping products.

Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
NB 404 ramp to Steeles/Woodbine - the centre lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:09 PM
You ready? We’re going from the warmest day of the week (today) to the coldest morning in about 7 months (coming Fr…
Latest Weather
Read more