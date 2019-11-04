Loading articles...

Buffalo Wild Wings: Workers fired over skin colour reseat bid

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Buffalo Wild Wings says multiple employees have been fired at one of its suburban Chicago restaurants after a group of mostly African American customers said they were asked to move to another table because of their skin colour.

The Naperville Sun reports Buffalo Wild Wings spokeswoman Claire Kudlata said Sunday the company conducted a thorough internal investigation and “terminated the employees involved.”

Kudlata said via email that the company “has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.”

Justin Vahl of Montgomery says he was celebrating a birthday last month with children and adults at the Naperville restaurant when a host asked about his ethnicity.

Vahl says a manager later asked his group to move because a regular customer didn’t want to sit near black people. They left for another restaurant after several managers tried to move them.

___

Information from: Naperville Sun, http://napervillesun.chicagotribune.com/

The Associated Press

