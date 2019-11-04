Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bausch Health reports $49M Q3 loss, raises full-year financial guidance
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 7:35 am EST
The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc., is seen on February 20, 2019 in Laval, Que. Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its profit and revenue guidance as it reported a US$49-million loss in its latest quarter. The drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollar, says it now expects full-year revenue in a range from $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, up from earlier expectations for revenue between $8.475 and $8.625 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
LAVAL, Que. — Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its profit and revenue guidance as it reported a US$49-million loss in its latest quarter.
The drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects full-year revenue in a range from $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, up from earlier expectations for revenue between $8.475 and $8.625 billion
Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be in a range from $3.425 billion to $3.575 billion compared with earlier guidance for between $3.50 billion and $3.60 billion
The company says the loss amounted to 14 cents per share for the quarter compared with a loss of $350 million or $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Bausch earned net income of $425 million in the quarter compared with $403 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Revenue totalled nearly $2.21 billion, up from nearly $2.14 billion a year ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.