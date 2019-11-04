Loading articles...

Argentine, Mexican leaders meet on trade and co-operation

Argentina's President-elect Alberto Fernandez speaks to the press following a private meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY — Argentina’s president-elect has met with Mexico’s president seeking to boost bilateral and regional co-operation in his first foreign trip since winning election last month.

Alberto Fernández and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke privately at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday.

Fernández said topics of discussion included improving what he described as a deteriorated commercial relationship and mutual concerns over political upheaval in countries like Chile and Ecuador. He said they barely touched on the political crisis in Venezuela because both men’s stances are well-known.

Argentina is mired in a crisis of its unknown with rampant inflation, deep indebtedness and widespread poverty. Fernández said his inauguration Dec. 10 “is not a magical date” and the country will still have to face up to its economic reality.

