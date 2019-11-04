8 boys, 1 man charged in guns and gangs investigation in Regent Park

Toronto police say eight boys ranging in age from 14 to 17 and a 22-year-old man are facing a total of 60 charges between them in a gun and gang related investigation in Regent Park.

Police say plainclothes officers were in the neighbourhood around 1 a.m. Sunday to arrest a wanted 15-year-old-boy.

The officers saw him leave a townhouse and meet up with two other boys in the Eastern Avenue and Cherry Street area.

When police tried to arrest him, it’s alleged he pointed a loaded handgun at one of the officers before running off.

The 15-year-old was found a short time later and arrested. The other two boys, both 16-years-old, were also arrested shortly after.

All three are facing 26 firearms related charges between them including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammo.

In addition five more boys — one of them wanted for an attempted murder investigation — were arrested when police continued their investigation in the area of Regent and Cole streets.

Upon noticing the police presence, the boys began to flee from an address where police were executing a search warrant. When police entered the address, they found a 22-year-old man and an illegal handgun.

Three 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy are facing 30 firearms related charges between them.

The names of the eight boys have not been released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Adh-Har Abdalla Hashim, 22, of Toronto is facing one count each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammo.

All nine accused appeared in court the same day.

Police have released photos of two firearms seized in the investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.