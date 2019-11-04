Loading articles...

5 killed in Mexico car lot shooting

MEXICO CITY — State prosecutors in western Mexico say an armed gang drove up to a used car lot and opened fire with assault rifles, killing five people, including a man and his son.

The Michoacan state prosecutor’s office says a sixth man was wounded in Sunday’s attack in Uruapan.

They didn’t describe a motive for the attack.

In August, police found nine bodies hanging from an overpass in Uruapan and 10 more nearby.

The area is known for avocado production and has been the scene of turf battles between the La Nueva Familia gang and the Jalisco drug cartel.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 34 minutes ago
Collision SB DVP approaching Lawrence - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:09 AM
Strong wind out of the south but at least it’s mild for #Toronto GTA today (Nov4) If you can, rake some leaves 🍁 🍂…
Latest Weather
Read more