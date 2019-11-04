Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
30 years after Berlin Wall fell, East-West divides remain
by David Rising, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 4, 2019 4:49 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 1999, file photo a huge poster hangs on a house on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the former GDR in the Karl-Marx-Allee avenue in eastern part of Berlin where a last gigantic military parade by East German communist leadership occurred ten years ago. The poster reads: 'We were the people'. The abrupt fall of the Wall in 1989 and lightning speed that reunification took place took everyone by surprise at the time and was a shock to the system for some 16 million East Germans. Unrealistic expectations combined with other factors have helped lead to today’s discontent, providing fertile ground for the far-right. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer, File)
BERLIN — Many people in the former East Germany say they feel like second-class citizens 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, despite a growing economy and low unemployment.
A government report this year lauds the state of German reunification as “an impressive success story,” with per capita GDP in the former East Germany growing from 43% of that in West Germany in 1990 to 75% in 2018, and its unemployment rate falling from a crest of 18.7% in 2005 to 6.4% in October, not far above Germany’s 5% national unemployment figure.
But the report notes many former East Germans still perceive themselves as second-class citizens, something Chancellor Angela Merkel, who herself grew up in East Germany, has highlighted.