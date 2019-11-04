Loading articles...

2 suspects in killings escape from central California jail

These undated photos provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office show inmates Santos Fonseca, left and Jonathan Salazar, right, who escaped from from Monterey County Jail Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Authorities say the two murder suspects have escaped from central California's Monterey County Jail. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MONTEREY, Calif. — Officials are trying to find out how two men charged with murder were able to escape from a central California jail.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office warned that the fugitives should be considered dangerous. Authorities gave no other details on how they broke out of jail in the city of Salinas early Sunday.

Authorities say 21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar had been behind bars since 2018 and were awaiting trial on murder counts and “numerous other felony charges” in separate cases.

The Californian newspaper in Salinas reports that Fonseca is accused of killing two men in two different shootings in June 2018.

The newspaper says Salazar was arrested in the shooting death of man who was driving with his girlfriend and young son in October 2017.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
EB QEW approaching Guelph Line - two right lanes closed for emergency road repairs.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:09 AM
Strong wind out of the south but at least it’s mild for #Toronto GTA today (Nov4) If you can, rake some leaves 🍁 🍂…
Latest Weather
Read more