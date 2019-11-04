Loading articles...

2 injured in 4 car crash on Hwy 401

Last Updated Nov 4, 2019 at 11:06 pm EST

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

Two people were seriously injured in a mutli-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Monday night.

Crews responded to the scene in the westbound lanes of the 401 between Dixie Road and Highway 410, south of Pearson airport around 8 p.m.

Four vehicle were involved in the collision and one of them had rolled over.

One person was taken to a trauma cente and another to a local hospital. Both people are in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Three left express lanes are blocked while police investigate.

