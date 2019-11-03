Woman struck by coach bus in Brampton

A woman is recovering in hospital after being struck by a coach bus in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Peel police were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. near Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

The woman was first taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The road in the area has re-opened after being shut down for for the investigation.

The investigation into what caused the pedestrian to be hit is still ongoing.