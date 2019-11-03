Loading articles...

Woman struck by coach bus in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in a file photo posted on Twitter on Dec. 6, 2018. HANDOUT/Twitter

A woman is recovering in hospital after being struck by a coach bus in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Peel police were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. near Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

The woman was first taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The road in the area has re-opened after being shut down for for the investigation.

The investigation into what caused the pedestrian to be hit is still ongoing.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
COLLISION - EB Gardiner, east of Jarvis, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Nov 02, 2019, 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more