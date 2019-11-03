Warren, Buttigieg circle each other in Iowa as caucuses near

DECORAH, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren have clear momentum with three months until the Iowa’s presidential caucuses. But other top contenders including former Vice-President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders aren’t going away.

The jumble at the top reveals vulnerabilities for each candidate and an overall fluid dynamic in Iowa and the larger primary contest nationally.

Warren is pressing ahead as a progressive fighter but faces questions about the realities of some of her policy proposals.

Buttigieg is running as a unifier and subtly comparing himself to former President Barack Obama. But he had to walk back some recent bravado suggesting the primary was already a two-candidate race.

Some of Biden’s Iowa supporters say he needs to do more to win, but others say he still may be best positioned.

Thomas Beaumont, Bill Barrow And Will Weissert, The Associated Press









