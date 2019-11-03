Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Vigil planned for couple found dead at Texas beach
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 3, 2019 2:30 pm EST
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, several state agencies conduct an investigation on a Padre Island, Texas beach in Kleberg County after human remains were found. Investigators say two bodies found buried at the South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple. The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Nov. 1, that the deaths of 48-year-old James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File)
RUMNEY, N.H. — A vigil is planned in the hometown of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried in at a South Texas beach.
Authorities say the deaths of 48-year-oild James Butler and 46-year-old Michelle Butler are being investigated as homicides.
WMUR-TV reports that their family planned to hold a vigil on the Rumney Town Common at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been travelling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16.
A vigil was held Saturday night at the site of where their bodies were found on Padre Island, Texas.