Vigil held in UK for 39 Vietnamese who died in a truck

Candles are arranged in a "39" during a Mass and vigil for the 39 victims found dead inside the back of a truck in Grays, Essex, at The Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, east London's Vietnamese church on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. All those killed were Vietnamese nationals, British police said. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON — Several hundred members of London’s Vietnamese community have gathered at a vigil and service to honour the 39 Vietnamese victims who died in a refrigerated truck container in southeastern England.

The community is mourning the unidentified victims, who were trying to enter Britain in hopes of finding opportunity. They were discovered dead on Oct. 23 at an industrial park in the town of Grays.

Rev. Simon Nguyen offered prayers for the victims and for their loved ones in Vietnam.

He says “we show our condolences and sympathies for the people who have lost their lives on the way seeking freedom, dignity and happiness.”

A Saturday night vigil was followed by a Sunday service at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in east London.

The Associated Press

