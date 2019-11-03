Loading articles...

UK's Boris Johnson apologizes for missing Brexit deadline

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures, during a visit to Metropolitan Police training college in Hendon, north London, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will apologize to Conservative Party members who voted for him based on his promise to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31.

He told Sky News on Sunday that it was a matter of “deep regret” that he failed to do so.

Asked if he was sorry about missing the deadline, Johnson said: “Yes, absolutely.”

Johnson’s plant to leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a divorce deal was blocked by Parliament, which required him to seek an extension. It had been the central plank of his platform in the party leadership competition that brought him to power in July. The EU has granted a Brexit extension until Jan. 31.

Johnson faces a national election on Dec. 12 in his bid to get a more Brexit-friendly Parliament.

The Associated Press

