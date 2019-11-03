Loading articles...

Turkish bus driver slams into stop, stabs people; 13 injured

ISTANBUL — Police in Istanbul say they have detained a driver who rammed his bus into a crowded stop and attacked people who tried to prevent him from escaping with a knife. At least 13 people have been injured.

A police statement said the 33-year-old bus driver was detained Sunday after he jumped into the sea to try and get away from the scene.

The 13 injured included a man who was stabbed as he tried to prevent him from running away after he drove the city bus into the stop.

Police said three Iranian nationals and two children were also among those injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the man drove the bus into the stop by accident. Police said an investigation has been launched.

The Associated Press

