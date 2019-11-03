Loading articles...

Trump invites ASEAN leaders to US meet after skipping summit

From left, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha prepare to pose for a group photo at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN Plus Three summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

NONTHABURI, Thailand — President Donald Trump has invited Southeast Asian leaders to a “special summit” in the United States early next year after skipping their annual summit.

Robert O’Brien, the national security adviser Trump sent in his stead, included the invitation in a letter from Trump that he read at a U.S.-ASEAN meeting on Monday on the sidelines of the summit of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations on the outskirts of Thailand’s capital.

That meeting normally would be attended by presidents or prime ministers. But since O’Brien is not even a member of Trump’s Cabinet, seven of the 10 ASEAN countries sent their foreign ministers instead in what appeared to be a pointed adherence to diplomatic protocol.

O’Brien made a swipe at China, accusing it of intimidating ASEAN members.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:19 PM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:43 PM
@rcp982 It's coming. We promise =)
Latest Weather
Read more