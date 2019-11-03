Loading articles...

Teen stabbed at Scarborough house party

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after a house party turned violent Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to home near Blue Anchor Trail and Port Union Road in Scarborough, a little after 11:00 p.m.

The exact age of the victim is unknown, but police say the stabbing was the result of an an altercation between two groups.

There’s no word on whether police have made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

