Suspect sought in Hamilton double homicide

Hamilton police are searching for a 35-year-old man in connection with a double homicide on Hamilton Mountain.

Investigators say they were called to a townhouse complex on Towercrest Drive just off Upper Wellington Street early Saturday morning by a member of the public to check on the well-being of the residents in the home.

Police say when they arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman. They had been shot to death.

Police have identified 35-year-old David Thompson of Hamilton as a suspect in the case. He is described as a white male, six-foot-one, 192 pounds with short black hair. Police say he may be driving a gray 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Police say Thompson is known to police with previous convictions for violent criminal offences. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say this was a targeted incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.