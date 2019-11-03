Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect sought in Hamilton double homicide
by News Staff
Posted Nov 3, 2019 3:51 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 3, 2019 at 4:47 pm EST
Undated photo of a Hamilton Police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice
Hamilton police are searching for a 35-year-old man in connection with a double homicide on Hamilton Mountain.
Investigators say they were called to a townhouse complex on Towercrest Drive just off Upper Wellington Street early Saturday morning by a member of the public to check on the well-being of the residents in the home.
Police say when they arrived, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman. They had been shot to death.
Police have identified 35-year-old David Thompson of Hamilton as a suspect in the case. He is described as a white male, six-foot-one, 192 pounds with short black hair. Police say he may be driving a gray 2014 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.
Police say Thompson is known to police with previous convictions for violent criminal offences. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say this was a targeted incident and there is no immediate danger to the public.
