Report: 29 injured as bus from Paris to London flips over
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 3, 2019 11:32 am EST
PARIS — A French newspaper has reported that a bus headed from Paris to London has flipped onto its side in the northern Somme region of France, leaving 29 people injured, four seriously.
The Courrier Picard newspaper said the FlixBus that crashed on Sunday on a wet highway was carrying passengers from the U.S., Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Britain and France. The bus was carrying 32 passengers.
The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities.
The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side, its front window smashed. The Somme prefecture said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.
The low-cost FlixBus is headquartered in Germany.
The Associated Press
