York police investigating possible kidnapping in Vaughan

Investigators are searching for a suspect and potential kidnapping victim after reports a woman was dragged into a car in Vaughan Saturday.

York police say they received reports a woman had been dragged by her hair into a vehicle, just before 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon, in the area of Barhill and Rutherford Roads near Keele Street.

Police released photos of the grey or silver Audi SUV they believe is involved. The woman is described as wearing a light-coloured shirt, jeans and white shoes.

They are asking anyone with information to give them a call immediately.