Police investigate shooting involving 2 vehicles near police station

Police are investigating after reports of shots fired between people in two cars in the northwest end of the city.

Just after 9 p.m., police received reports that individuals in a car and a truck were shooting at each other in the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, both cars had fled. However, evidence of gunfire was located in the area as well as a car with its windshield shot out.

No injuries have been reported.

The shooting occurred just metres from Toronto Police 12 Division and less than a kilometre west from a brazen targeted shooting four days ago in which five teens were wounded.

At this point there is nothing to indicate that this incident is any way connected to that one.