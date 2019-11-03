Loading articles...

Police investigate shooting involving 2 vehicles near police station

Last Updated Nov 3, 2019 at 10:05 pm EST

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend

Police are investigating after reports of shots fired between people in two cars in the northwest end of the city.

Just after 9 p.m., police received reports that individuals in a car and a truck were shooting at each other in the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, both cars had fled. However, evidence of gunfire was located in the area as well as a car with its windshield shot out.

No injuries have been reported.

The shooting occurred just metres from Toronto Police 12 Division and less than a kilometre west from a brazen targeted shooting four days ago in which five teens were wounded.

At this point there is nothing to indicate that this incident is any way connected to that one.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
https://t.co/Ik6dHJ7Ef0
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:43 PM
@rcp982 It's coming. We promise =)
Latest Weather
Read more