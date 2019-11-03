Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police investigate shooting involving 2 vehicles near police station
by News Staff
Posted Nov 3, 2019 10:03 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 3, 2019 at 10:05 pm EST
File photo of a Toronto police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Ken Townsend
Police are investigating after reports of shots fired between people in two cars in the northwest end of the city.
Just after 9 p.m., police received reports that individuals in a car and a truck were shooting at each other in the area of Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, both cars had fled. However, evidence of gunfire was located in the area as well as a car with its windshield shot out.
No injuries have been reported.
The shooting occurred just metres from Toronto Police 12 Division and less than a kilometre west from a brazen targeted shooting four days ago
in which five teens were wounded.
At this point there is nothing to indicate that this incident is any way connected to that one.
