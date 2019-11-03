Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistani Islamists await deadline they set for PM to resign
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 3, 2019 1:48 am EST
Radical cleric and leader of Islamist party 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam' Maulana Fazlur Rehman, center, waves to his supporters during an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Thousands of members of a radical Islamist party have camped out in Pakistan's capital, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over economic hardships. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
ISLAMABAD — Tens of thousands of Islamists at a protest camp in Pakistan’s capital are awaiting a deadline set by their leader calling for the prime minister to resign.
Firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman led a caravan of supporters to Islamabad last week in a bid to pressure Imran Khan to step down, calling him an “illegitimate” ruler.
Rehman has hinted he could direct his partisans to march on the seat of Pakistan’s government and force Khan’s resignation. Khan says he has no plans of quitting.
Pakistani authorities further strengthened security around the camp in the lead-up to Sunday night’s deadline. That includes walls of shipping containers blocking roads leading into and out of the protest area, as well as deploying riot police and paramilitary forces.