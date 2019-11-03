Loading articles...

Pakistani Islamists await deadline they set for PM to resign

Radical cleric and leader of Islamist party 'Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam' Maulana Fazlur Rehman, center, waves to his supporters during an anti-government march, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Thousands of members of a radical Islamist party have camped out in Pakistan's capital, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over economic hardships. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

ISLAMABAD — Tens of thousands of Islamists at a protest camp in Pakistan’s capital are awaiting a deadline set by their leader calling for the prime minister to resign.

Firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman led a caravan of supporters to Islamabad last week in a bid to pressure Imran Khan to step down, calling him an “illegitimate” ruler.

Rehman has hinted he could direct his partisans to march on the seat of Pakistan’s government and force Khan’s resignation. Khan says he has no plans of quitting.

Pakistani authorities further strengthened security around the camp in the lead-up to Sunday night’s deadline. That includes walls of shipping containers blocking roads leading into and out of the protest area, as well as deploying riot police and paramilitary forces.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Major routes are all up to speed in the early morning!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more