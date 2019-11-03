Loading articles...

Ontario education workers to announce result of ratification vote

Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, making an announcement on Oct. 2, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Unionized education workers say they will announce the results of Ontario-wide ratification votes on Monday.

The 55,000 members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees and government reached a tentative central agreement a month ago.

Under the deal, the custodians, early childhood educators and clerical staff will get a one per cent wage increase.

The agreement also calls for millions of dollars in government funding to restore as many as 1,500 jobs the Ford government cut.

The union says it will provide further details of the deal at a news conference at the legislature.

It also plans to announce steps it says are needed to address underfunding in Ontario’s public education.

