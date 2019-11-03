Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Number of Alaska fatal plane crashes tops national average
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 3, 2019 11:24 pm EST
JUNEAU, Alaska — A federal agency says the number of fatal airplane crashes in Alaska is higher than the national average.
The Juneau Empire reported Sunday that the National Transportation Safety Board has preliminary reports for 10 fatal plane wrecks in Alaska for the 2019 calendar year.
The figure does not include an Oct. 17 crash in Unalaska, which does not yet have a federal report.
The state had nine fatal accidents last year, eight in 2017, 12 in 2016, and 11 in 2015.
The agency’s website indicates 5.4% of the 221 fatal crashes in the U.S. in 2016 occurred in Alaska, which has about 2% of the national population.
An aviation advocacy organization says conditions that explain the statistics include more landings and takeoffs in harbours or rugged terrain areas.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
The Associated Press
