North Carolina police arrest man pretending to be officer

WILSON, N.C. — Police say a North Carolina man has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer after he got himself involved in a police chase.

News outlets report that the incident happened on Oct. 5 after Wilson police stopped a car at a grocery store in search of a possible murder suspect. As they approached the car, it sped off.

Police had chased the car for about two miles when a Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past the officers and got in front of the suspect’s car.

Police said the Taurus’ driver, 30-year-old David Adams Jr., forced five men out of the suspect car at gunpoint. Adams was later arrested for impersonating an officer.

The men in the car were also arrested. Police said they found drugs in the car.

