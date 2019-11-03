Loading articles...

Man wanted in attempted abduction of 8-year-old girl

An image of the vehicle that the suspect of an attempted abduction drove away in. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the attempted abduction of an 8-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was walking in the area of Blaydon Public School around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Its alleged she was approached by a strange man who grabbed her and covered her mouth with his hand. He dragged her 60 metres to an SUV and tried to force her into the vehicle.

The girl was able to break free and ran away.

The suspect as described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old with a skinny build and short grey hair. He was wearing a blue and pink t-shirt, grey sweatpants and black dress shoes.

He drove away is what is believed to be a red Mazada CX-5 with tinted windows.

Toronto police have released security video of the vehicle believed to be involved in the attempted abduction.

