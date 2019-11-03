Man in custody after woman killed in Anchorage residence

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Police in Alaska have arrested a man in connection with the early morning death of a woman in an Anchorage home.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Anchorage Police Department arrested 31-year-old Chue Yang Sunday on charges of criminal negligent homicide and manslaughter.

The victim was not immediately identified by authorities.

Officers were called to the home on Klevin Street in East Anchorage around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found the woman dead.

A police statement says a preliminary investigation found there was a disturbance between the man and a woman inside the home that turned violent and the woman died of her injuries.

Police say a man who was not immediately identified or charged was taken into custody at the residence.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

The Associated Press