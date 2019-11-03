Loading articles...

Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloons already tested in flight

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Thanksgiving is more than three weeks away, but this year’s new giant balloons for the Manhattan parade were already out for a test flight.

The stars of the spectacle appeared at the Meadowlands sports complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday to make sure they hold up in the wind.

The lineup for this year’s parade features Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix’s “Green Eggs and Ham” and SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary, while heritage balloons include fan favourite Smokey Bear. Unveiled this year will be contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama’s balloon “Love Flies Up to the Sky.”

On Saturday, the piloting teams guided the balloons around the Meadowlands parking lot.

The 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on Nov. 28 in New York City.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
EB 401 collectors east of Warden. 2 right lanes blocked for a police investigation. Minor delays. Express moving we…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more