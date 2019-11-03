Loading articles...

Longtime superintendent of Isle Royale National Park retires

HOUGHTON, Mich. — The longtime superintendent of Isle Royale National Park in Michigan is retiring.

Phyllis Green stepped down Friday as head of the remote park in northwestern Lake Superior. She held the position for 18 years. It was her final stop in a 41-year career with the federal government that also included posts with the U.S. Forest Service.

At Isle Royale, Green oversaw the first stages of a continuing project to restore the gray wolf population by relocating animals from the mainland.

The native of Houghton, Michigan, also led efforts to prevent exotic species in ship ballast tanks from infesting waters near the island park.

Green worked to upgrade visitor facilities and equip the park with solar power while protecting its wilderness character.

The Associated Press

