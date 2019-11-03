Loading articles...

Juvenile charged in Halloween shooting to remain in custody

CHICAGO — A teenage boy charged in the shooting of two people on Halloween, including a 7-year-old girl who was out trick-or-treating, is expected to remain in custody at least until Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the boy appeared in Cook County juvenile court Saturday. The judge ordered the boy held in custody at least through the weekend. A Monday hearing is scheduled.

The teen is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the attack Thursday evening. He isn’t being named because he’s a juvenile.

Police say they believe it was a gang-related shooting and that a 30-year-old man was the target.

The girl in a bumblebee costume was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The shooting occurred in Chicago’s Little Village neighbourhood.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:45 AM
Everything is now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:52 AM
Retweeted @cityoftoronto: Heads up, #Toronto. We're back to standard time now. If you're driving, please slow down, turn slowly and stay alert. Mo…
Latest Weather
Read more