Israel's Netanyahu promises covert actions against enemies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, pool)

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister says the military will continue to strike its enemies, including through covert missions, after a weekend flareup of violence in the Gaza Strip.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, a day after Israel struck a series sites linked to Gaza’s Hamas rulers in response to a late-night barrage of rocket fire. Although no one claimed responsibility for the rockets, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks coming out of the territory.

Netanyahu said Israel is in a “very sensitive” security environment to its north, south and east.

He said: “We will continue to act in all fronts for the security of Israel, both through open means and also through secret means, at sea, in the air and on the ground.”

The Associated Press

