Israeli PM's son, driver strike settlement over leaked tape

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son has reportedly reached a court settlement with a former driver whom he sued for releasing a recording made while he was joyriding with his friends during a drunken night at Tel Aviv strip clubs.

Israeli media said Sunday that Roi Rozen has agreed to pay Yair Netanyahu $8,500 and publicly apologize for leaking the covert recording.

In the recording, Yair Netanyahu and his friends make disparaging comments about strippers, waitresses and other women. He also brags how his father pushed through a controversial natural gas deal that benefited the father of one of his friends.

Yair Netanyahu filed a $280,000 defamation suit against Rozen last year.

After the video was made public, the often-combative younger Netanyahu quickly apologized.

The Associated Press

