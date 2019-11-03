Loading articles...

Group: Illinois restaurant tried to reseat over skin colour

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A group of mostly African-American people celebrating a birthday party at a Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago allege they were asked to change tables because of their skin colour.

Justin Vahl says he was at a Naperville restaurant last month with children and adults when a host asked him about his ethnicity. Later, a manager asked the group to move because a regular customer didn’t want to sit near black people.

Vahl, of nearby Montgomery, says he’s multiracial. His wife, Mary, first shared the story on social media. After several managers tried to move the group, they left for another restaurant.

Buffalo Wild Wings spokeswoman Claire Kudlata says a “thorough internal investigation” is being conducted and apologized for “any unacceptable behaviour.”

The DuPage County NAACP says it’ll look into the matter.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Now there's a collision EB 403 approaching Eglinton, blocking the centre lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:43 PM
@rcp982 It's coming. We promise =)
Latest Weather
Read more