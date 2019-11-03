Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French minister: New Jan. 31 Brexit date 'not negotiable'
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 3, 2019 7:55 am EST
PARIS — A French minister says the new Brexit date of Jan. 31 “is not negotiable” and “the risk of a no-deal Brexit remains.”
Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin tells Europe 1 radio on Sunday that she’s advising French companies to continue preparing for a scenario in which Britain leaves the bloc on Jan. 31 without a divorce deal, despite getting a three-month Brexit extension from the European Union.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised to take Britain out of the EU by Oct. 31 with or without a deal but the British Parliament blocked his plans. Now Britain is holding a Dec. 12 election and Johnson hopes to get a more Brexit-friendly Parliament.
Montchalin defended France’s earlier fight not to extend the Brexit deadline, saying French businesses and families needed “clarity” on the issue.