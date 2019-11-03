Loading articles...

Dow says no injuries at site of explosion in Louisiana

PLAQUEVILLE, La. — No injuries are being reported after an explosion shook a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana.

Dow Louisiana Operations said in a Facebook post that a “vessel” had ruptured at its facility near Plaquemine on Sunday morning. The company said there were no injuries on the site.

Other details were not immediately released.

The company said it is conducting air monitoring and that there appears to be no off-site impact other than a loud noise heard nearby.

Officials from Iberville Parish Council said via Facebook that they are in “constant contact” with Dow and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Dow Louisiana Operations describes itself as a 1,500-acre integrated manufacturing facility. The site, together with brine operations in Grand Bayou, comprises one of Louisiana’s largest petrochemical facilities.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB Gardiner ramp to York has reopened. Right lane remains blocked on the expressway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:31 AM
Toronto sets Hallowe’en rainfall record
Latest Weather
Read more