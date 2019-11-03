Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Demonstrators demand halt to killings of women in Mexico
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 3, 2019 2:28 pm EST
MEXICO CITY — Relatives of women and girls murdered or missing in Mexico have marched through the capital to demand justice.
The demonstration set out Sunday from the Independence Monument and headed for Mexico City’s sprawling main square to set up an offering near a massive altar erected to mark Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
They carried purple crosses inscribed with the names of dozens of victims.
Dia de Muertos is observed Nov. 1-2. The demonstration was billed as a “Dia de Muertas” march, or “Day of the Dead Women.”
Nine women are killed daily in Mexico, according to the U.N.
Organizer Frida Guerrero says protesters were demanding a “real interest” on the part of authorities to address killings of women.
