Days after fatal crash, air show cancelled due to weather

STUART, Fla. — After vowing to go on following a fatal plane crash days earlier, organizers of a Florida air show are cancelling the event because of weather.

Organizers of the Audi Stuart Air Show on Sunday tweeted that they were cancelling the show out of safety concerns due to continuing rain.

One of the planned participants was killed Friday while preparing for the show.

Authorities say Dr. Joseph Masessa was running a practice routine when the plane went nose down into the runway. The National Transportation Safety Board was investigating.

Organizers of the air show described Masessa as a beloved performer, and Sunday’s show was being dedicated to him and another aviator.

Bad weather also forced air show events to be cancelled on Saturday.

The Associated Press

