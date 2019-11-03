Cellphone restriction in schools to take effect Monday

New cellphone restrictions are set to go into effect Monday for students across the province.

The restrictions, first announced earlier this year and supported by 97 per cent of parents, students and teachers who took part in the Ford government’s education reform consultations, mean students at Ontario schools will not be allowed to use mobile devices during instructional time.

Ontario’s Minister of Eductation, Stephen Lecce, says the cellphone restriction is a step toward a focused and academically enriched learning environment for students.

“Our government heard clearly from parents and educators about the growing challenge related to distracted students in the classroom,” Lecce said in a statement. “When in class, students should be focused on their studies and not on social media.”

University of Montreal professor Thierry Karsenti, Canada Research Chair in Technologies in Education, agrees that cellphones are a problem in schools but says the focus should not just be on a ban.

“I think we should teach students to be more responsible in their use of technology and their use of cellphones.”

Exemptions will be made if cellphones and tablets are required for medical reasons, to support special needs or for educational purposes allowed by instructors.