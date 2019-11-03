Loading articles...

Bolivian president urges country to wait for election audit

Anti-government protesters gather for a protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Morales obtained just enough support - according to official results - to secure victory in the first round of the Oct. 20 presidential election. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian President Evo Morales is rejecting opposition calls for him to resign and says the country should wait for an international audit of Bolivia’s disputed election.

Morales said on Bolivian radio on Sunday that his opponents want to stage a coup and that he is a target of racism as Bolivia’s first indigenous president.

Results from the Oct. 20 election show Morales winning a new term, but the opposition alleges fraud. Opposition leaders say they distrust an election audit being carried out by the Organization of American States and they want a new election.

Tens of thousands of Bolivians rallied Saturday in the city of Santa Cruz, demanding Morales resign by Monday.

Morales has held the presidency for 14 years and critics say his reelection run violated constitutional term limits.

The Associated Press

