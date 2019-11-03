Loading articles...

Australian publisher appeals Rush's defamation payout

SYDNEY, Australia — A newspaper publisher appealing Geoffrey Rush’s 2.9 million Australian dollar ($2 million) payout for defamation has told an Australian court there was no evidence the Oscar-winning actor was unable to work or had fewer job offers as a result of damage to his reputation.

Nationwide News is appealing on Monday a Federal Court judge’s ruling that the 68-year-old Australian actor had been defamed by newspaper reports that he had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by an actress.

The publisher is also appealing against the size of Rush’s damage awarded for articles published in Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The publisher’s lawyer Tom Blackburn told three Federal Court judges hearing the appeal that the trial judge heard no evidence that Rush had been unable to work.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
https://t.co/Ik6dHJ7Ef0
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:43 PM
@rcp982 It's coming. We promise =)
Latest Weather
Read more