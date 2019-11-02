Loading articles...

US judge blocks Trump's health insurance rule for immigrants

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, has put on hold a Trump administration rule requiring immigrants prove they will have health insurance or can pay for medical care before they can get visas.

U.S. District Judge Michael Simon on Saturday granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the rule from going into effect Sunday.

Seven U.S. citizens and a non-profit organization filed the lawsuit on Wednesday contending the rule would block nearly two-thirds of all prospective legal immigrants.

The lawsuit also says the rule would greatly reduce or eliminate the number of immigrants who enter the United States with family-sponsored visas.

The rule is the Trump administration’s latest effort to limit immigrant access to public programs while trying to move the country away from a family-based immigration system to merit-based system.

The Associated Press

