UK ends support for fracking due to earthquake fears

LONDON — The British government has announced that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice.

The government said Saturday the decision was based on a finding by the Oil and Gas Authority that it is not possible to clearly predict the likelihood or severity of earthquakes linked to fracking operations.

The decision means the government will no longer support the use of fracking for shale gas extraction and fracking planning proposals will not be moved forward.

The government’s new position was announced at the start of what is expected to be a hard-fought campaign ahead of a Dec. 12 national election.

There had been considerable protests against fracking in recent years. Environmentalists praised the decision.

The Associated Press

