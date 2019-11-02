Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UAW president taking leave amid corruption probe
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 10:58 am EDT
DETROIT — United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is taking a paid leave of absence amid a federal investigation of corruption in the union.
The UAW said Jones requested the leave, which is effective Sunday.
The federal government has been investigating fraud and misuse of funds at the UAW for more than two years.
Jones has not been charged. But in a court filing last week, federal prosecutors alleged that seven top UAW officials conspired since 2010 to embezzle funds through schemes such as submitting false vouchers for conference expenses.
In a statement, Jones said he is stepping aside so the union can focus on negotiating better contracts for its workers.
UAW Vice-President Rory Gamble will serve as acting president. He recently negotiated the union’s tentative agreement with Ford Motor Co.
