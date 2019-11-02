Loading articles...

Trump takes break from impeachment for another kind of fight

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Skyscraper" premiere in New York. Johnson will present the championship belt to the winner of the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal UFC fight at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Politics can be a bruising business. But President Donald Trump plans to get a firsthand look at a different kind of blood sport on Saturday night.

Trump is set to return to his hometown of New York City to attend a high-profile UFC match at Madison Square Garden.

Trump has long been tight with Dana White, the UFC president. The pay-per-view spectacle is expected to draw several celebrities, including wrestler-turned-actor The Rock.

It’ll be Trump’s second sporting event in a week, and it’s an open question how he’ll be received.

The president was loudly booed days while attending a World Series game in Washington last Sunday.

Trump’s departure from New York on Sunday is expected to further snarl traffic during the city’s annual marathon.

Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press


