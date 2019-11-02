Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 4:09 am EDT
BANGKOK — Thai Airways has disclosed that its chairman has resigned as the carrier struggles with financial challenges.
The airline said Friday that Ekniti Nitithanprapas resigned as of Nov. 1.
The carrier’s vice chairman, Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, will be acting chairman.
Thai Airways gave no reason for Ekniti’s departure after three of the airline’s executive directors recently quit. The company’s president recent drew criticism for saying the company was in crisis and might have to close if its employees do not co-operate with a rehabilitation plan.
The company reported a nearly 6.7 billion baht ($220 million) net loss in the April-June quarter. It said a slowdown in tourism in Thailand and in the global aviation market were factors behind a 10% decline in revenue from a year earlier.
The Associated Press
