Loading articles...

Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles

BANGKOK — Thai Airways has disclosed that its chairman has resigned as the carrier struggles with financial challenges.

The airline said Friday that Ekniti Nitithanprapas resigned as of Nov. 1.

The carrier’s vice chairman, Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, will be acting chairman.

Thai Airways gave no reason for Ekniti’s departure after three of the airline’s executive directors recently quit. The company’s president recent drew criticism for saying the company was in crisis and might have to close if its employees do not co-operate with a rehabilitation plan.

The company reported a nearly 6.7 billion baht ($220 million) net loss in the April-June quarter. It said a slowdown in tourism in Thailand and in the global aviation market were factors behind a 10% decline in revenue from a year earlier.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:18 PM
Good news, we gain an hour of sleep this weekend. Bad news, the sun will be setting at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday 😏
Latest Weather
Read more