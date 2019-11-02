Loading articles...

Prison guard had complaints before inmate was beaten

OCALA, Fla. — A news report says a guard accused in a lawsuit of beating a female inmate so severely she was left paralyzed has previously been accused of trading cigarettes for sex, insubordination, harassing inmates and other actions.

The Miami Herald reports that Lowell Correctional Institution never fired Keith Turner and he was promoted to lieutenant.

Cheryl Weimar says in a lawsuit that she was nearly beaten to death by four guards in August at the prison in Ocala. Weimar was left with a broken neck and is now a paraplegic, according to the lawsuit.

Turner and another guard, Ryan Dionne, were identified by Weimar’s attorney in court documents.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

The guards have been reassigned to jobs that don’t have contact with inmates.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Troubles CLEARED from the EB 401 ramp to Morningside.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:11 AM
Retweeted @UWGreaterTO: You can keep up with the #UP4Community climb on @680NEWS. They're live from @TourCNTower all morning. Thanks for helping t…
Latest Weather
Read more