Pakistani Islamists state sit-in, demand PM resign
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 2, 2019 2:39 am EDT
Supporters of the Pakistani firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, leave for Islamabad to participate in an anti government march, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Thousands of supporters of the ultra-religious political party led by Rehman took part in the anti-government procession headed to Pakistan's capital. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
ISLAMABAD — Tens of thousands of supporters of an Islamist political party are staging a protest camp in Pakistan’s capital, where authorities are using shipping containers and riot police to block access to key government buildings.
The protesters want Prime Minister Imran Khan resign over economic hardships.
Authorities in Islamabad were seen Saturday moving additional rows of massive shipping containers onto roads leading to the “Red Zone.” That’s home to parliament, the supreme court and the prime minister’s residence.
Firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, says Khan has until Sunday night to quit.
Rehman has hinted he may lead protesters to the Red Zone to force Khan’s resignation. Khan says he won’t succumb to pressure.
Rehman’s all-male supporters’ caravan initially banned women journalists from covering the protest.